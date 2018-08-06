Business Booming in Lewisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBURG, Pa. -- Three new businesses opened this summer in downtown Lewisburg, filling vacant storefronts.

There are no shortages of restaurants in downtown Lewisburg, but the newest eatery aims to stand out from the crowd.

Lanie's Bare Bowls is a smoothie-based meal alternative.

"You pick granola if you want or not, fruit on top and a healthy drizzle like peanut butter or Nutella," Emily Sholly said.

Emily Sholly manages the restaurant, which is in the building where CVS used to be on Market Street.

Lanie's Bare Bowls has been open for about a month.

"I think that once people know that we're here and come see us, they'll be back for more. When Bucknell comes back, I'm sure they'll love it here too," Sholly said.

Since CVS is no longer here, the owner of Pandaly stepped in and provided a place to buy groceries here in downtown Lewisburg.

Pandaly is also on Market Street in Lewisburg. It is an Asian and American grocery store which also sells takeout food.

"When CVS moved out downtown, the local people needed a grocery," Yue Li said.

"We've been really welcomed by the community," Stacy Boop said.

Just two doors down from Pandaly is Daisylace Boutique.

The clothing store opened on Market Street less than two weeks ago and it offers women's clothing in sizes XS-3XL.

"We want everyone to feel beautiful in their own body, and accepted and have beautiful clothing to wear, and just feel fabulous about themselves," Boop said.

Customers tell Newswatch 16 they are happy for the new businesses.

"I just love trying new dishes, restaurants and new stories. It's a good thing for the area," Sierra Pequignot said.

Now the majority of the storefronts in Lewisburg are full again.