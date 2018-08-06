Autopsy: Kingston Death Ruled Homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- The coroner has ruled a death in Luzerne County homicide after an autopsy was conducted Monday on the body of a woman found dead in a vehicle.

Police have a man in custody in connection with the investigation.

An autopsy on the body of Linda Frick, 56, indicated the woman died from multiple traumatic injuries. Frick's body was found inside a car at a home in Kingston over the weekend.

Kingston police arrested Dana Ganjeh, 39, of Kingston, in connection with Frick's death.

He is being held on assault charges right now.

According to court papers, Ganjeh and Frick were dating.

Police were called to a home on Price Street in Kingston Saturday morning.

They found Frick's body inside an SUV outside the home.

Court papers say she was badly beaten and had two black eyes.

Court papers also say that Ganjeh's told his brother he had done something "bad" and that his brother would "find out" and that Ganjeh wanted him to "take care of their mother."

Police say they have been called to the home were Frick's body was found multiple times in the past for domestic violence calls.

There is no word yet charges against Ganjeh will be upgraded.