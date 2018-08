Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- a tractor trailer hauling turkey feed rolled over this afternoon in Montour County forcing police to shut down the road.

The wreck on Columbia Hill Road near Danville caused the semi to crash into another vehicle that sent that vehicle`s driver to the hospital with injuries.

The trucker hauling feed is not injured.

No word on what caused the crash, or when the Columbia Hill Road will reopen in Montour County.