McGovern Moves From Center To Guard For PSU Offensive Line

Posted 2:11 pm, August 5, 2018, by

Connor McGovern graduated from Lake Lehman High-School. Now he moves from center to guard for the Penn State football team in his junior year. Saturday was media day for Connor and his team at Beaver Stadium. September 1st is the opener for the 2018 season.

