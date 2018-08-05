Man Charged After Shots Fired in Hazleton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Christopher Irizarry of Hazleton faces several weapons charges for the incident first called in after midnight.

Police say Irizarry fired shots at a vehicle and into the occupied building near just a few blocks from Hazleton City Hall.

Police caught Izararry after a short chase and found a semi-automatic pistol.

Izararry faces extra charges because he is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have a gun