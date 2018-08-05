Bikers Gather at Pocono Raceway for a Good Cause

Posted 7:54 pm, August 5, 2018, by

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Bikers revved up their engines to take a turn on the track a Pocono Raceway just a week after the last NASCAR race of the summer.

These bikers may not have hit the speeds the stock cars reach on the backstretch, but the did raised money for needy.

People taking part in the ride say it`s a thrill to take a lap on the tricky triangle.

The ride benefits the major Paul Syverson Veterans Sanctuary known as Paul's House, a shelter for homeless veterans.

After the laps at the Pocono Raceway, bikers took a scenic ride to the Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson for some food and entertainment in Monroe County.

 

