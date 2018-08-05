Antlerless Deer License Update and Wild Turkey Survey Information

Posted 7:00 pm, August 5, 2018, by

Find out how many antlerless deer permits are available in your WMU and see how you can help the Pennsylvania Game Commission by reporting your wild turkey sighting.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s