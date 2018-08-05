Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Plenty of people turned out today to give back and remember a woman with a big heart.

It was the 6th Annual Dr. Jen's Hope Memorial Ride and Block Party in downtown Scranton.

They ride every year to honor of Dr. Jennifer Sidari who died unexpectedly in 2013.

She was 26 and had just graduated from medical school.

The money raised today will go to the Catherine Mcauley Center in Scranton and the Children's Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

"Jen was a lover of people. She was a lover of life and and her dreams were to become a pediatrician. So to go back to local women and children, I think that she is one happy person right now," said Peter Sidari, Jen's Brother.

Today's event in Scranton raised enough money to donate $5,000 to each organization.