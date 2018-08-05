10th Annual Pauly Friedman 5k Family Run and Walk

Posted 7:56 pm, August 5, 2018

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A race to the finish all to help those who find themselves in times of need during a crisis.

Sunday was the 10th annual Pauly Friedman 5k Family Run and Walk at Misericordia University.

Folks made their way through the county's Back Mountain area to help raise money for help-line 211.

Pauly Friedman was a board member for years, and help-line 211 was close to her heart.

Newswatch 16's Julie Sidoni was the emcee and our John Hickey and Chelsea Strub also took part in the event.

WNEP-TV is a proud sponsor of the 5k here in Luzerne County.

 

