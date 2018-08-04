× Suspicious Body Leads to Police Investigation in Kingston

KINGSTON, Pa. — Police were called to a home just a block away from the Kingston police station on Price Street after a body was discovered.

Police tell Newswatch 16 they were called to 71 Price Street at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

“Suspicious activity, suspicious body at 71 Price Street and at this time it’s obviously an active investigation between the state police, Kingston police and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office,” said Chief Michael Krzywicki.

Investigators say the body was discovered outside of the home.

According to police, someone is being detained in relation to the incident but they are not releasing the person’s identity at this time.

Neighbors say the home has a bad reputation.

“I do know who the man in custody was in trouble before for beating a woman up out in front but I couldn’t say if that’s what happened here,” said Dave Luff.

“The people over there have been involved in fights. I know it’s kinda hard to say, I’m not around that much but I’ve heard people fighting with his girlfriend, stuff like that,” said Ted Luff.

After removing the body from the crime scene, police waited for a search warrant to go inside and remove a vehicle from the property.

Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 police activity is becoming common in the area.

“Three or four instances of domestic violence down the corner and three or four times on this end of Price Street so again, what are you gonna do?” said Richard Rome.

People who live on Price Street say a once quiet and safe neighborhood is changing into the opposite.

“All these houses up and down the street, the little kids would go inside everybody’s house, everybody knew everybody but now not anymore. They don’t even let the kids out to play,” said Ted Luff.

“The neighborhood’s changing and you know, years ago, you knew all your neighbors up and down but things have changed,” said Rome.

The coroner says he is waiting to notify the victim’s family before releasing any names.

The investigation is ongoing.