Sunny Skies Make for a Perfect Start to Lake Fest in Luzerne County

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. -- A break from the rain on Saturday had perfect timing.

Saturday was the start of the annual Lake Fest at Harveys Lake.

The sunny weather was perfect for enjoying Sandy Beach and going for a swim.

Along with fun on the shoreline, Lake Fest also features a fine arts and music festival.

"The whole point of Lake Fest is for everyone to know it is open to the public. Harveys Lake isn't just private. Lake Fest is open to anyone who wants to come out," said organizer Brian Orbin.

Lake Fest continues Sunday with the main event, the firemen's parade, which steps off at noon in Luzerne County.