× One Dead After Car Crashes, Flips Over in Carbon County

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead following a crash early Saturday morning near Palmerton.

According to the coroner, the crash happened just before 2 a.m.

The car crashed on Little Gap Road and ended up on its roof.

The coroner tells Newswatch 16 the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash in Carbon County is under investigation.