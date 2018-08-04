High Water Levels Causing Concern in Lycoming County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- According to the National Weather Service, this is the wettest July on record for parts of Lycoming County.

Those living along the Loyalsock Creek are hoping for better weather so water levels decrease.

Mike Wall says he's already had flooding in his basement.

"It has been the wettest summer I have ever seen. We have had water issues in our cellar and have been down the cellar the last two weeks. Very wet," said Wall.

The high water levels are a cause for concern for those living and working along the Loyalsock Creek at Pier 87.

They lost their whole business in 2011.

Brad Russell showed Newswatch 16 what was left after the flood in 2011 wiped out his business north of Montoursville.

"At the same time, the whole valley took it really hard. People were losing their homes. My home was on the creek, I lost my home, just a matter of community coming together and everybody rebounded quite nicely," said Russel.

It took a couple years to reopen and now the beach-themed restaurant is on stilts next to Loyalsock Creek.

Russel assured us the restaurant was safe but tells Newswatch 16 he is keeping a close eye on the water levels.

"It has been nerve-wracking for not only me but for my employees. There have been mudslides and water getting into the parking lot. It's been close but again the building is safe but the property around the building could take a good hit," said Russel.

Russel says he is looking forward to warmer weather so the Loyalsock Creek levels decline.

"I just want dry weather. I want the sunshine and dry weather so everyone can be happy."

The good news for people in Lycoming County is they can expect better weather for the rest of the weekend and into next week.