Foundation Collapse at Home Causes Broken Gas Line and Water Main Break
PECKVILLE, Pa. — The foundation of a house collapsed Saturday morning in Lackawanna County causing a broken gas line and water main break.
The collapse happened just before 7 a.m. on Clearview Lane in Peckville.
According to police, the collapse broke the gas line causing a leak and the broken water main left water rushing into the house.
No one was hurt but the family is staying elsewhere after the foundation collapse.
41.487473 -75.582200