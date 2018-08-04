Foundation Collapse at Home Causes Broken Gas Line and Water Main Break

August 4, 2018

PECKVILLE, Pa. — The foundation of a house collapsed Saturday morning in Lackawanna County causing a broken gas line and water main break.

The collapse happened just before 7 a.m. on Clearview Lane in Peckville.

According to police, the collapse broke the gas line causing a leak and the broken water main left water rushing into the house.

No one was hurt but the family is staying elsewhere after the foundation collapse.

