× Foundation Collapse at Home Causes Broken Gas Line and Water Main Break

PECKVILLE, Pa. — The foundation of a house collapsed Saturday morning in Lackawanna County causing a broken gas line and water main break.

The collapse happened just before 7 a.m. on Clearview Lane in Peckville.

According to police, the collapse broke the gas line causing a leak and the broken water main left water rushing into the house.

No one was hurt but the family is staying elsewhere after the foundation collapse.