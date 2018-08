Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- Flames destroyed a house on Saturday morning in Bloomsburg.

According to fire officials, the flames broke out at the home along Poplar Street around 9 a.m.

The fire chief tells Newswatch 16 a small fire in the kitchen had crept up to the second floor and attic from the wall.

Crews were able to knock down the flames but the house is considered a total loss.

No one was injured but the family's dog is missing after the fire in Columbia County.