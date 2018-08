× Early Morning Crash on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County Injures Five People

MOOSIC, Pa. — Five people were hurt in an early morning crash Saturday in Lackawanna County.

Two cars collided just after 3 a.m. along Interstate 81 north in Moosic.

That part of Interstate 81 was down to one lane while police investigated.

No word on the condition of the victims after the crash in Lackawanna County.