DANVILLE, Pa. -- It was a quacking good time on the water Saturday in Montour County.

As part of Service First's 7th Annual Charity Duck Derby in Danville, rubber ducks were released into the Susquehanna River along West Front Street.

Funds raised at this year's derby will benefit the Janet Weis Children's Hospital, Geisinger's Autism and Developmental Medical Institute and the Think-Big Pediatric Cancer Fund.