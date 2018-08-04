× Bicyclist Rolls Into Home Stretch of Charity Ride

DYBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An animal lover who has been Pedaling 4 Paws wrapped up his ride Saturday at the Wayne County Fair near Honesdale.

Rich Hayes started his bike ride Monday in Gettysburg and has been visiting veterans along the way.

Pedaling 4 Paws raises money for several animal shelters in our area.

Hayes hopes his mission will inspire people to do the same.

“I believe in northeastern Pennsylvania. I believe in the principle to give back. I’m teaching my sons at such a young age to give back when they grow up. It doesn’t have to be on a bike, it could be in other ways,” said Hayes.

Newswatch 16 is still waiting to hear how much money Hayes raised during his ride through Pennsylvania.