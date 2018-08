× Annual Picnic Brings Community Together in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Folks had a splash at the annual Dickson City Days Picnic in the borough.

The picnic was held at Seminski Memorial Park on Elm Street in Dickson City.

The event is meant to bring families in the borough together for some summer fun.

Dickson City Days raised money for more than a dozen non-profit groups in Lackawanna County.