Three Women Facing Drug Charges in Pike County

BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Three women were charged Friday in Pike County with giving drugs to others that resulted in death.

The district attorney says the accused gave heroin to three other women who died from a drug overdose.

The accused are Katie Woosley and Gianna Rose, both of Lords Valley, and Lisa Schmidt of Bushkill.

Authorities say dealing drugs in the area will not be tolerated.

"What we know of, 20 drug-related deaths since January 2017. It's our mission to stop that. We're going to work together, we're going to work tirelessly and we're going to make it happen," said Lt. Brian Vennie.

Each woman could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted in Pike County.