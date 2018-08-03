Talkback 16: President Trump’s Visit

Posted 6:22 pm, August 3, 2018, by , Updated at 03:57PM, August 3, 2018

President Trump's visit to northeastern Pennsylvania is the focus of this Talkback 16. As you might expect, viewers have mixed reaction to Thursday's rally near Wilkes-Barre.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment