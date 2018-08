Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELAWARE RIVER, Pa. -- All of the rain is causing river levels to rise in Monroe County.

The Delaware River hit eight feet at the Montague Gauge on Friday afternoon.

The National Park Service says that means life jackets are mandatory for anyone on the river in a boat and swimming is banned.

Officials expected the Delaware River to crest just under 11 feet Saturday afternoon, about five to six feet higher than average for this time of year.