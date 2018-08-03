Suspect in Houston Doctor’s Killing Found Dead, Police Say

Posted 12:14 pm, August 3, 2018, by , Updated at 12:16PM, August 3, 2018

HOUSTON, Tex. — The man suspected of killing a prominent Houston doctor in broad daylight two weeks ago has been found dead, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Friday.

Police say they’ve been looking for Joseph Pappas, 62, who is accused of shooting and killing Dr. Mark Hausknecht as both men rode bicycles in Houston on July 20.

Mark Hausknecht yearbook photo, Tunkhannock High School, 1971

Investigators believe Pappas painstakingly planned the execution, possibly as revenge for his mother’s death 20 years ago under the doctor’s care, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told CNN.

Authorities had been trying to find Pappas — a trained marksman who worked for 30 years as a Texas constable — since Tuesday, when a tipster told investigators Pappas appeared to be the cyclist in a surveillance video that police had released from the day of the shooting.

Hausknecht was a prominent surgeon and former cardiologist for President George H.W. Bush.

Hausknecht was also a 1971 graduate of Tunkhannock High School in Pennsylvania.

