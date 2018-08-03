× Raging Waters Hit Sullivan County

DUSHORE, Pa. — It’s not the sound seniors living in Sullivan Terrace wanted to hear when they woke up, a raging waterfall just feet from their building in place of what is usually a calm stream.

“We heard this big rushing and gushing. People came out and this here pushed all these rocks all the way down. I mean, it was just unbelievable,” said Rose Morgan.

“One big downpour and all of a sudden everything came up so quick,” said Eric Lund.

The area was pummeled with well over two inches of rain.

A baseball field in Dushore looked more like a lake and it was a slick ride for anyone trying to get around.

FLOODING: The baseball field here in Dushore is underwater and the rain keeps coming down. More tonight on @WNEP pic.twitter.com/oTw2Yz3VDF — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) August 3, 2018

“I haven’t seen it this bad since the flood from ’11 and I don’t even know if it was that bad then,” said Suzanne Kaier.

People are hoping for some drier weather soon before things get any worse.

“I did see blue sky a little while ago and I thought, oh it’s going to stop, but no, it didn’t,” said Kaier.

Despite the heavy downpours, some people were able to find a sunny spot in all the dark clouds.

“It makes people slow down and appreciate each other, take some time, you know? Me, I’m one of those weirdos. I love inclement weather. When it makes blizzards, floods, it makes people appreciate each other a little more,” said Lund.

People in Dushore say the worst of the weather can bring out the best in people.

Wet weather is expected to continue in Sullivan County through the weekend.