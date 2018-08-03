Montrose’s 39th Annual Blueberry Festival

It’s all blueberries all the time in Susquehanna County.

Montrose’s 39th Annual Blueberry Festival is for all ages and is family friendly.

The festival is held on Friday, August 3, and Saturday, August 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted what to expect at the event Friday morning.

Admission is free to get in. Proceeds raised from vendors benefit the Susquehanna County Historical Society and the Free Library Association.

The event first started in August of 1980. It features anything and everything you can imagine involving blueberries from ice cream to pizza and more.

For a list of activities on tap and to learn more about the festival’s history, head here.

