Monroe County Woman Pleads Guilty to Gun Charges

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — A Monroe County woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to making false statements to a licensed firearms dealer.

Kassandra Mattox, 25 of Tobyhanna, admitted to providing false information when trying to purchase two firearms from Dunkelberger’s Sports Outfitter in Stroudsburg.

Police recovered one of the guns from Mattox during a traffic stop.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled in Monroe County.