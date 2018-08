Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Friday's storm forced an annual rooftop party and fundraiser in downtown Wilkes-Barre under a roof.

The Osterhout Free Library held it's 10th annual Brewsterhout Rooftop Party.

It was supposed to be atop the Intermodal Center but was forced down a floor.

There was plenty of food, beer and entertainment including a huge snake.

Money raised goes to the Osterhout Free Library in Wilkes-Barre.