Jamming Weekend for the Electric City

SCRANTON, Pa. — Despite the wet weather, it’s still looking like the kick-off to a big weekend in the Electric City was a success.

Thousands are expected to visit Scranton this weekend as there are several events happening Friday through Sunday.

At the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel, it will be a weekend to jam out to some jazz.

Friday night was the kickoff to the 14th annual Scranton Jazz Festival in downtown Scranton and already folks were packing in for an evening of good tunes.

“We like to dance, we hope there’s a dance floor but I like jazz, always have, goes back a ways, dancing, old school dance, line dance,” said Joe Lockett from Benton.

“I’m here to see Bernie Williams, I want to get his autograph, I got a baseball for him to autograph,” said Alan Frank from Nesquehoning, referencing the former NY Yankee great, who is performing with his jazz band, The Bernie Williams Collective Saturday night at 8 pm.

“One of the best ballplayers, one of the best guitar players,” said Frank.

And there’s plenty of other events getting underway for the weekend in the Electric City.

Thousands of faithful Catholics make their annual pilgrimage to the Charismatic Conference held each year at the University of Scranton, bringing people in from near and far.

“The things that you learn, being closer to Christ, of interacting with different people from different places in the United States,” said Jean Gibbs from Brooklyn, NY. “You have people coming from Canada and all over the world, so that is beautiful.”

All these events were kicking off during Scranton’s monthly First Friday and there’s still more happening.

All around Courthouse Square, tents are being set up. this is for the Lackawanna Arts Fest, formerly known as Arts on The Square, that’s also taking place in the downtown this weekend.

“There will be music from 12 to 8 pm, as well as free children’s activities, over 150 vendors, from all around the region,” said Lackawanna Arts Fest organizer Crisitin Powers.

Powers hopes people at the other events might browse what the artists are offering.

“Clothing, accessories, local honey, candles, bath products, home products,” said Powers.

The Jazz Festival and the Charismatic Conference run through Sunday.

The Arts Fest runs from 12 to 8 p.m. Saturday.