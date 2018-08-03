Interstate Crash Slows Traffic in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A highway crash led to some traffic tie-ups Friday in Lackawanna County.

Several vehicles were involved in a wreck on Interstate 81 northbound between the Moosic and Davis Street exits around 4 p.m.

Traffic in the area of the wreck was backed up.

There is no word on injuries and no word from PennDOT on how long the highway will be tied up.

See real-time conditions at WNEP’s Traffic Tracker.

