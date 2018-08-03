× Interstate Crash Slows Traffic in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A highway crash led to some traffic tie-ups Friday in Lackawanna County.

Several vehicles were involved in a wreck on Interstate 81 northbound between the Moosic and Davis Street exits around 4 p.m.

Traffic in the area of the wreck was backed up.

There is no word on injuries and no word from PennDOT on how long the highway will be tied up.

