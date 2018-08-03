George Tinsley and Leo O’Boyle two sports stars

George Tinsley guided Abington Heights to a State Championship by scoring 29 points in the title game.  Scranton Prep's Leo O'Boyle followed up an All-State season by playing terrific in AAU ball this summer.  Both guys are among the best Quarterbacks in the region.  George and Leo, rivals and friends, talked about about one sport, compliments each other.  The Court and Field is their domain.

