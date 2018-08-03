George Tinsley guided Abington Heights to a State Championship by scoring 29 points in the title game. Scranton Prep's Leo O'Boyle followed up an All-State season by playing terrific in AAU ball this summer. Both guys are among the best Quarterbacks in the region. George and Leo, rivals and friends, talked about about one sport, compliments each other. The Court and Field is their domain.
George Tinsley and Leo O’Boyle two sports stars
-
84th Annual Scranton Lions Club 2018 Dream Game Preview
-
District Two Track and Field Championships
-
Semenza And Sabatini Going to Reebok National CrossFit Games In August
-
Robert Spagna Championships
-
State Champions Dunell, Burke
-
-
Unified Track and Field
-
Spagna Championships Champs
-
Abington Heights vs Berwick Volleyball
-
Search For Man Accused of Making Threats Against President Trump Turns to Lackawanna County
-
Finally, Summer Vacation for Abington Heights Students
-
-
Abington Heights vs Wyoming Valley West baseball
-
Abington Heights Teachers Get New Contract
-
Residents Vow to Fight Scranton Beltway Project