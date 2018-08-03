Former Coroner Sentenced on Child Sex Charges

Posted 4:29 pm, August 3, 2018, by , Updated at 04:27PM, August 3, 2018

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. --  The former Coroner of Carbon and Schuylkill Counties will spend even more time in prison on child sex charges.

Edward Smith of Tamaqua pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a teenage boy and was sentenced to eight to 16 years behind bars on Wednesday.

That is in addition to a previous sentence of six to 20 years for soliciting sex from an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old boy.

1 Comment