Former Coroner Sentenced on Child Sex Charges

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. -- The former Coroner of Carbon and Schuylkill Counties will spend even more time in prison on child sex charges.

Edward Smith of Tamaqua pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a teenage boy and was sentenced to eight to 16 years behind bars on Wednesday.

That is in addition to a previous sentence of six to 20 years for soliciting sex from an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old boy.