Flash Flooding Washes Out Roads, Bridges in Lycoming County

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Lycoming County is dealing with the effects of all the rain we’ve had.

The Loyalsock Creek has been rising all day and several roads in this area have been closed because of the flash flooding.

“So much water, everything is just running off there’s nothing soaking in, nowhere for the water to go,” Mary Snyder said.

Snyder wasn’t worried. She’s too preoccupied preparing as Mill Creek pours over onto Route 87 about a yard away from her business.

She owns Snyder Country Pet Food near Montoursville.

“When you live along a stream, you have to expect it. You hope it doesn’t happen. You have to be as best prepared as you can and try to deal with it,” Snyder said.

Snyder isn’t the only one dealing with it. Her neighbors planned a yard sale

“Obviously, the rain came and spoiled it for us again,” Tim Mayo said.

Now there’s a pool of water surrounding Mayo’s property.

“Thought we were in the clear today. We woke up to the creek swelled up here and now we are cleaning it all back up again.”

The bridge over Big Bear Creek will have to be cleaned up, too. Rushing waters ate away at a portion of the road.

People who have property on Lower Barbers Road tell us emergency workers were advising them to prepare for potential flooding.

“They were saying be alert because the Loyalsock comes down out of Sullivan County. if They get a lot of rain out of there, this creek is going to come up and come up fast,” said John Blair.

Blair is a township supervisor in Plunketts Creek Township. He’s been driving around checking on his community.

“That’s the big thing — stay safe, OK. Property and things can be replaced. once you’re gone, you’re gone,” said Blair.

A flash flood watch continues until 10 p.m. Friday in Lycoming County.

