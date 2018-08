Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ALBANY, Pa. -- Folks in Bradford County are dealing with flash flooding and washed out roads after rain Thursday night and Friday morning.

That flash flooding closed Route 220 for a time and left some spots under water.

Workers in the New Albany library said they had about two feet of water inside their facility from a nearby overflowing creek.

The New Albany Community Library in Bradford County says all the books on the bottom shelves will have to be thrown away because of flood damage @wnep pic.twitter.com/vKTh2MEncV — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) August 3, 2018

McGuire Road in New Era is flooded from an overflowing Sugar Run @wnep @wnepweather pic.twitter.com/SdqHmBxuiA — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) August 3, 2018

Some spots along Route 6 in Wyoming County were also affected by flash flooding.

