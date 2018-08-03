× Finding Fun and Old Friends at Wayne County Fair

DYBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Wayne County fair kicked off Friday and despite bad weather in the forecast, people were ready to have fun.

Cannolis in the window, a crab shack, and fried Oreos sprinkled with powdered sugar — while tasty treats were being prepared, apparently kids were more excited for the rides at the Wayne County Fair.

“I like the bumper cars bumper cars!”

“My favorite part is probably the rides!”

We ran into Noah Ritter back where his fame all began — an interview with Newswatch 16 at the fair in 2014.

“There’s one that spins and pins you up a wall. I really like that. Last year, I was here I went on it like 97 times,” Noah said.

The fair is celebrating 156 years just north of Honesdale.

People came from near and far to get a bite to eat or play some games.

Even Intern Courtney couldn’t pass up a chance trying to win the big duck. While she didn’t come home with a big prize, we were reminded that the fair is all about.

“For me, it’s having fun with family. For them, it is definitely winning… and having fun,” said Mary Giroux and Gabriella Flores.

Those coming to the Wayne County Fair say threats of rain and cloudy skies weren’t enough to stop them from having fun.

The Wayne County Fair runs through next weekend.