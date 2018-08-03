Does It Really Work: Magic Ear

Posted 8:05 pm, August 3, 2018, by , Updated at 04:23PM, August 2, 2018

The Magic Ear claims that using this product will allow you to hear a pin drop from across the room. The device will allegedly give you super hearing. The maker claims the Magic Ear enhances vocals while canceling background noise. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s