× 16 To The Rescue: Reed

Reed is an 8 year old Maltese with Northeast PA Pet Fund and Rescue in the Scranton area. He was taken about two months ago from a hoarding situation.

His foster mom says he’s finally learned to trust again.

“He was very scared,” Franceen Cavezza said. “He had to eat out of my hand. He would hide in the basement. He’s adjusted very well, now he’s a people person.”

Reed has gotten quite attached to his foster mom.

“If I’m in the bathroom, he’s at the door. If I’m on the couch, he’s at my feet. If he can’t be right next to me, he kind of sleeps on my head.”

Reed is great with other dogs, even kids, but he will need to be tested around cats.

Franceen says this boy does bark at times, but only to alert his people.

“He’s pretty mellow. he’s not an annoying barker but if the mailman comes or someone comes to your door, he’ll let you know they’re there.”

Reed is also an explorer, as we found out first hand at McDade Park in Scranton

“He loves the car. As soon as my husband picks up his keys, he’s at the door.”

This boy will love you to pieces and will need a forever family who doesn’t mind the attention.

“It takes a minute for him to trust somebody but then he’s like as loyal as can be.”

If you are interested in adopting Reed, contact Northeast PA Pet Fund and Rescue.

