WATCH LIVE: President Trump Speaks At Rally For Rep. Lou Barletta

Talkback 16: Child Abuse Case, Catholic Church Sex Abuse Scandal

Posted 6:11 pm, August 2, 2018, by

In this edition of Talkback 16, reaction to a horrific case of child abuse in Bradford County and the sex abuse scandal in the Catholic church.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s