The South Williamsport (8-10) girls softball team won the East Regional played in Jenkins Twp. South, after winning the State Championship, plowed through the best teams in the East and going undefeated in the tournament. South Williamsport trounced New Jersey 7-2 in the East Title game.
South Williamsport softball wins East Regional
South Williamsport softball
