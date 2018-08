× Scranton Man Facing Federal Theft Charges

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County faces federal theft charges for stealing gift cards meant for students.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Joel Hunsicker, 37, of Scranton, stole more than $6,500 worth of federally funded gift cards intended as student rewards, while he worked as a counselor at the PA CareerLink in Lackawanna County.

Hunsicker faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.