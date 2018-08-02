Restaurant in the Poconos Celebrates Milestone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A restaurant in the Poconos is hosting a jubilee to celebrate a big milestone.

The Jubilee Restaurant on Route 940 in Pocono Pines opened 50 years ago Thursday.

The manager tells Newswatch 16 his parents opened when they returned home from their honeymoon in 1968.

"For us to get to 50 years, not only in any business but in the restaurant business, I think it much of an accomplishment in the Poconos," said Bill VanGilder.

The celebration runs until 9 p.m. Thursday night including live bands, a barbecue, bounce house and facing painting in Monroe County.