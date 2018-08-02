× Presidential Rally Fires Up Supporters

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People had been waiting for the moment since 2 a.m. on Thursday morning.

President Trump stepped up to the podium at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre and the crowd lit up.

“I thought he knocked it out of the park. It was a home run for him to come here and support Lou Barletta. I say Lou is going to make a great U.S. senator,” said David Molesevich of Coal Township.

“I thought the speech was awesome. I’m a hard working American girl here to support the American dream. Amen,” said Rachel Percival of Tunkhannock.

One of the things that resonated the most with people from northeastern and central Pennsylvania was the President’s talk of bringing coal mining jobs back.

Trump says Republican Lou Barletta is just the guy to get the job done.

“My grandfather was a coal miner, my father was a coal miner, my grandfather’s lunch pail is over in the Everhart Museum,” said Catherine Huggler.

“I was never really into politics but finally we have somebody who’s President now who wants to do things for the people,” said Brian Larkin of Plymouth.

The Mohegan Sun Arena can fit around 10,000 people and almost every seat was filled.

“This is my third rally seeing Donald Trump. I saw him twice before. Honestly, it gets better and better every time,” said Molesevich.

Supporters say the next big step is making sure all the excitement translates to votes for Barletta in November.