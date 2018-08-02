× President Trump’s Visit Garners Protesters in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — President Trump’s visit sparked protests in Wilkes-Barre Township on Thursday.

Dozens of demonstrators opposed to the Trump administration’s policies protest outside the rally along Highland Park Boulevard.

“We’re protesting against hate and that’s what Trump and Barletta stand for. They thrive on that. They’re divisive and we’re here to let them know that we’re not going to be a party to that and we’re going to vote them out,” said Cindy Malkemes of Dallas.

Police on horseback kept an eye on the largely peaceful protestors in Luzerne County.