Power To Save: NeighborWorks NEPA Helping Folks Save Power

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A big improvement project is underway in Scranton. Part of the work being done provides both light and energy savings.

NeighborWorks NEPA volunteers are working all week to make home improvements in Scranton. It's part of an annual event which helps out older modest income homeowners.

"Do some things to help maintain their homes as well as make them safer and modify them as they get older so that they can live comfortably and independently there," explained Todd Pousley, community revitalization manager for NeighborWorks.

Volunteers are doing standard repairs like painting and making deck repairs but at a home on West Locust Street, they are also installing motion detecting solar-powered lights.

"A lot of those homeowners are older homeowners that have told us that they may feel unsafe in their neighborhood at night. They just might need a little more light outside of their homes," Pousley said.

The lights are purchased through a grant from PPL. PPL has partnered with NeighborWorks NEPA for the past three years for the "Light the Town" initiative.

"It aligns perfectly with some of the things that are important to us which is the safety of the residents in the communities we serve, as well as energy efficiency and providing ways for customers to use less energy and save more money," said PPL regional affairs director Alana Roberts.

Since the lights are solar powered, they don't require any electricity.

"It's pretty bright. It's as bright as any other spotlight you would have outside your homes. There's two bulbs and we can direct them in a couple of different spots so we can light up a driveway, alleyway, or entrance to the home," Pousley said.

Volunteers have traveled from all across the northeast and mid-Atlantic to help out.

"We're young, we're able-bodied. It's always good to help the community out," said Peter Tozzi of Bristol, Virginia.

Click here for a short survey to find out if you're eligible for the NeighborWorks NEPA program.