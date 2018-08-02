Pope Declares Death Penalty Inadmissible

Posted 8:30 am, August 2, 2018, by , Updated at 08:22AM, August 2, 2018

Pope Francis smiles as he leaves at the end of his weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at Vatican on May 30, 2018. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo credit should read TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images)

VATICAN — Pope Francis has declared that the death penalty is never admissible “because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person,” the Catholic Church formally announced Thursday.

The change, which has been added to the Catechism of the Catholic Church, makes official a position that the Pope has articulated since he became pontiff.

The Church will now “work with determination towards its abolition worldwide,” the Vatican said.

Vatican spokeman Greg Burke said the change was important but had long had been expected.

“The key point here is really human dignity, the Pope is saying that no matter how grievous the crime, someone never loses his or her human dignity,” he said.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s