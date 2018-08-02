Pedaling for Paws Rolls Through Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Last week, Joe Snedeker finished year 21 of Go Joe. This week, a man from Susquehanna County is Pedaling for Paws.

Newswatch 16 caught up with Rich Hayes after he arrived at the Gino Merli Center in Scranton.

The man from Union Dale started his bike ride Monday in Gettysburg on Monday and has been visiting with veterans along the way.

The bike ride raises money for several animal shelters in our area.

"The rid is just one piece of the success of these shelters, so, generating the funds is one thing, donating food, your time, foster care, it's all meaningful. So get out there and support these shelters," said Hayes.

Hayes expects to raise about $10,000 this year.

His ride ends this weekend in Honesdale.