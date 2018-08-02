Paving Project in Stroudsburg Slows Traffic

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A resurfacing project slowed traffic on Thursday in downtown Stroudsburg.

Work is scheduled to continue next week.

Connie DeFranco has lived in the area since 1962 and tells Newswatch 16 it seems like the construction never stops.

"It's just really unbelievable. Well, my kids who don't live here any longer can't believe this is the town they grew up in," said Connie DeFranco.

Even more projects are planned in Stroudsburg.

PennDOT says bridge work over McMichael Creek is scheduled to start in about two weeks.

Drivers should expect detours and traffic delays.

