Osterhout Free Library Gears Up for 10th Annual Rooftop Bash in Wilkes-Barre

The Osterhout Free Library in Wilkes-Barre is taking literature to new heights this week.

The 10th annual “Brewsterhout Rooftop Party” takes place Friday, August 3, 2018, on the top deck of the Intermodal Center starting at 5 p.m.

The event takes place rain or shine. If it rains, the party will be moved one deck lower.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted this year’s activities Thursday morning.

The rooftop bash features live entertainment from DJ Josh Beatz, food, and raffle items.

WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor of the event in Luzerne County.

The money raised benefits the Osterhout Free Library in Wilkes-Barre.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Brewsterhout Rooftop Party

WHEN: Friday, August 3, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Intermodal Center, 47 S. Washington Street, in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Parking is free at the Intermodal Center during the event.

COST: Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. To purchase them ahead of time, click here or call 570-823-0156.

For general event information, including a list of vendors, check out the Facebook page here.