One Person Dead Following Motorcycle Crash in Monroe County

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is dead following a motorcycle crash in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Coroner tells Newswatch 16 the crash happened along Route 196 in Coolbaugh Township around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

A woman died at the scene, according to the coroner.

A man was airlifted to the hospital. There’s no word on the extent of his injuries.

Route 196 was closed for a few hours following the crash in Monroe County.