One Person Dead Following Motorcycle Crash in Monroe County
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is dead following a motorcycle crash in Monroe County.
The Monroe County Coroner tells Newswatch 16 the crash happened along Route 196 in Coolbaugh Township around 5 p.m. on Thursday.
A woman died at the scene, according to the coroner.
A man was airlifted to the hospital. There’s no word on the extent of his injuries.
Route 196 was closed for a few hours following the crash in Monroe County.
41.184089 -75.356641