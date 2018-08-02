× Long Lines in the Rain Await President Trump

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — This is Donald Trump’s first visit to northeastern Pennsylvania since he became president. He is campaigning for the Republican candidate for Senate Lou Barletta in his race against Democrat Bob Casey and it’s Trump’s return to Luzerne County, where he won big in 2016.

People have been waiting in line for hours at Mohegan Sun Arena just to see and hear the president speak.

The president is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. at the arena in Luzerne County.

Many in line were really excited to get their first look at President Trump in Luzerne County.

A look at the line outside the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza here in Luzerne County. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/RwtnxMGu2h — Allen Vickers (@AllenWNEP) August 2, 2018

“I am very excited,” said Thomas Robinson. “I can’t wait to get in there.”

“I pulled up at the bottom of the road at 12:05 and it is now 10 after 1. I literally just parked,” said Ken Urian of Lake Ariel.

During the 2016 election, Trump won Luzerne County by a wide margin. The president also did well throughout our viewing area.

Looking forward to being in the Great State of Pennsylvania where we had a tremendous victory in the Election. Will be campaigning hard for an original supporter, Lou Barletta, to replace a weak an ineffective Senator, Bob Casey. Lou is tough and smart, loves PA and our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2018

Those in line hope the president’s visit will boost support for Republicans in the upcoming elections.

“Since we were kind of teetering on the edge during the last election, I think it is important that he gets a lot of support and support Lou Barletta at the same time.”

Clouds and rain couldn’t keep people away from seeing the 45th President of the United States of America.

“I think he is doing a great job,” Robinson said. “I can’t wait until the 2020 election to see him get four more years.”

President Trump is expected to land at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport at around 5:30 p.m. He is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.