Lining Up Early to See the President in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Thousands are expected at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza near Wilkes-Barre to hear President Donald Trump speak Thursday night.

The first person arrived at 2:30 a.m.

“My first time ever going to a rally, first time ever seeing a president,” said Clifford Finch of Corning, New York.

Others were not far behind, lined up long before the parking lot opened.

“We went to the Hampton and then we came over here and had to be first,” said Karley Klein of New Jersey.

“We got to get here early to get in, get in first!” said Marvin Kachel of Temple.

The President is set to rally for Representative Lou Barletta who is facing off against Scranton native and Democratic incumbent Bob Casey for his seat in the Senate.

Trump was at the arena near Wilkes-Barre in 2016 while he was campaigning for the presidency.

“We were here last time, yes. My sister and I were here last time and we came and stayed overnight in my Suburban,” laughed MaryLou Kachel of Temple who is back to see Trump again.

This time around, Trump is President of the United States.

Protesters critical of his policies have promised to be outside the arena.

Trump’s supporters say that does not matter.

“I absolutely love Donald Trump. I had to see him in person, I saw yesterday that he was gonna be speaking here so I did everything that I could to get here,” said Tim Rasmussen of Willow Grove.

There are traffic restrictions in effect for Thursday’s rally.

